BATON ROUGE, La. - Pediatricians from across the state and Louisiana Department of Health State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter have released a public letter urging parents and caregivers to protect their eligible children against COVID-19 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
In the letter, pediatricians caring for children throughout Louisiana make the case that the vaccines are the best way for this age group to safely return to school and to summer activities like camp, and vital for the protection of families.
The letter includes signatories representing the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics; LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine; Tulane University School of Medicine; Ochsner Health; Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and LSU Health Shreveport.
The FDA authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for this age group last week, and the CDC recommended the use of the vaccine for this age group on May 12.