SHREVEPORT La. - Councilman Alan Jackson, Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee, shared copies Monday of two inter-office memos from previous council chairmen who also approved pay raises.
Jackson also shared a vague understanding of an ordinance. Section 2.3 of the Code of Ordinances Council Rules of Procedure states, "the chair shall supervise all employees of the council."
Jackson says the ordinance is unclear of what "supervise" means and entails.
“All I did was what I thought was right to do. I didn’t know about the gray area. I just knew what I knew or what I thought I knew,” said James Green, Shreveport City Council Chairman.
Some council members feel the council should have voted on the raises. However, former Chairmen Jerry Bowman and James Flurry approved council staff raises on their own.
“The main thing that we're trying to demonstrate is a pattern and that pattern shows that previously our chairs had the power in order to enact raises on their own without coming back before city council because the money for the raises were already in the budget,” said Jackson.
“I think previous chairs have done it. I don't think that necessarily means that previous chairs had authorization to do it,” said Marcus Edwards, Shreveport City Attorney.
There is a possibility for an investigation.
Jackson feels this recovered information could bring clarity.
“I don't think an investigation is needed. I feel like that's not a good use of the taxpayers’ dollars. This was a simple mistake and when I say a simple mistake, that our chair simply thought that he was doing what other chairs have done in the past,” said Jackson.
The Shreveport City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to do an investigation. The meeting is at 3 p.m. at Government Plaza.
Alan Jackson also released a statement: