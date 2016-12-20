Martine Savage is just like many women in a quest to look younger.
"I'm the kind of person that gets drawn to the latest, greatest thing that's out there," Savage said. "Whatever's being promoted; whatever is going to promise me something amazing."
She spent hundreds of dollars on anti-aging products in the hopes to improve her skin.
The results?
"Nothing that I was thrilled with. Nothing that made me say, I'm going to keep using this product," adds Savage.
So she visited Dermatologist Tracy Katz at Suzanne Bruce and Associates <http://www.sba-skincare.com/> for help with her skin.
"She wanted to improve texture, roughness; she wanted to start an anti-aging regimen," Katz said of Savage. "She came in to see me with her big bag of products and we really found that she wasn't using quality products."
Katz convinced Savage to dump those products that don't work into her "Jar of Broken Promises" she keeps at her office.
The jar includes "the hundreds of beauty products on the market today - both expensive and not expensive - that promise to do wonderful things for our skin, that at the end of the day don't come through," Katz said.
But that doesn't mean you have to buy top of the line products. You can go for some drugstore buys.
"Cleansers, moisturizers, and sunscreens -- you can find great quality products: Neutrogena and Aveeno," Katz said.
However, you should splurge on anti-aging products with scientific proof that they work.
"You need to go for a company that puts money behind the research in their product. You want it to be the right PH, have the right concentration," Katz said.
Katz advises patients to invest in a good retinoid with a high concentration.
"Retinoids are a class of drug that a derivative of Vitamin A, and they build collagen in our skin. Another key ingredient are antioxidants. Antioxidants also help stimulate collagen but help prevent and repair sun damage to our skin," Katz said.
Since getting a regimen, Savage said she saw improvement in her skin within a few months.
"My skin feels like it can breathe more. It feels a lot smoother," she said.
Even with research-backed anti-aging products, it still takes eight to twelve weeks to see results, health professionals say -- so be diligent and patient.