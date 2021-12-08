GRAND CANE, La. -- A family pet that disappeared following a crash in DeSoto Parish has been located and safely returned to its owner.
Pecos, a female red healer, was ejected during a crash Wednesday afternoon in the area of state highways 175 and 3015.
No injuries were reported in the crash; it's uncertain if Pecos was hurt.
Deputies searched the area but came up empty. So on behalf of Pecos' owners, deputies asked those who may be traveling through the area to watch for her. Fortunately, she was found Wednesday evening.