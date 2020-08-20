BATON ROUGE, La. - A new policy will allow for dogs to stay overnight with their owners in cabins at sixteen Louisiana State Parks.
The Lieutentant Governor's Office and Office of State Parks announced the new Park with Pets policy on Thursday.
According to a news release, the policy goes into effect in September.
Parks will charge $40 dollars per dog to cover their stay and the policy will only allow a maximum of two dogs per cabin.
For those without pets who are concerned about safety and allergies, the State Parks Office says that at least half of all cabins will remain pet-free.
Pets have always been allowed on trails and outdoor spaces at Louisiana State Parks. Guests bringing their pets for overnight stays will need to prove their dogs are current on all vaccinations and keep them on a leash while outside, the release states.
Pets, except for service animals, are prohibited at group camps, inside enclosed structures, and in swimming areas, according to state parks.