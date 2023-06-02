SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport animal rescue is giving a dog that was shot a second chance at life.
Moxie and Cosmo are both victims of animal cruelty, but now they're getting a second chance.
“He’s still wagging his tail. That’s the thing with these dogs. They’re happy,” said Susan Votaw, President of the POLA Foundation.
Cosmo was found in Caddo Parish on May 26. He had a huge gunshot wound to his back.
“We have a lot of people that think if a dog or a stray dog comes in on the property, just shoot it and get it away. So that mentality, we really have to try to educate people. Call for help. Call animal control. There are other things you can do other than just shooting it,” said Carla White, Vice-President of the POLA Foundation.
They said his wound was filled with hundreds of maggots that took days to remove, but now he’s slowly recovering. He will still need another surgery to remove the bullet.
“We're thinking we're getting pretty close to being able to surgically close the area. We just want as much healthy granulation tissue as we possibly can get,” Dr. Tiffany Naar with the Bossier Animal Hospital.
But, Cosmo isn’t the first dog the POLA Foundation has found suffering from abuse. One dog they call Payton was stabbed and another named Moxie was also shot.
“Payton was Jan. 11. Moxie was Jan. 13," said Votaw.
They said finding and punishing those who did this isn’t easy.
“Whoever shot Moxie and Cosmo will probably never see an arrest,” said Votaw. “Got to go to court and has to be proven. And that's the tough part”.
They said the problem is growing.
“Years ago, not many. Now it seems like we're seeing a gunshot wound every few months, which is really sad,” said Naar.
They think more consequences are needed to prevent this.
“Very commonly in the state of Louisiana the judges hand down basically a slap on the wrist. There's no harsh penalties,” said White.
Soon, Moxie and Cosmo will both be looking for their forever homes.