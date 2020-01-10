MANSFIELD, La. – A move that an environmental group says will create cleaner air will be a blow to the DeSoto Parish economy as a longtime lignite-fired power plant could be headed to retirement by 2026.
Southwestern Electric Power Company agreed Thursday to retire of the Dolet Hills Power Plant as part of a settlement agreement related to an Arkansas rate review. SWEPCO will make the necessary regulatory filings 12 months prior to the retirement date.
As part of the settlement, the Sierra Club, which fought for the closure, will withdraw its pending challenge to the power plant with Texas and Louisiana regulatory agencies.
“With this agreement, we continue to focus on the economic operations of the plant and lignite mine to best serve our customers. This action follows our change to seasonal operations last year as we adjust to electric power market conditions and the challenges of mining the Oxbow lignite reserves,” SWEPCO spokesman Peter Main said in a statement Friday to KTBS.
SWEPCO and Cleco Corp., which jointly own the power plant, are listed as the No. 4 and No. 5 taxpayers in DeSoto Parish, according to a June analysis by the DeSoto Parish Tax Assessor’s office.
Dolet Hills Power Plant has 88 employees. Dolet Hills Lignite Co., which covers the mining operation, has 155 employees.
"The low market price of power, coupled with the cost of lignite mined at Oxbow is contributing to the Dolet Hills plant being less competitive. As such, Cleco and SWEPCO are continuing to evaluate the future operations of the plant and mine," Cleco communications manager Jennifer Cahill said in a statement.
The Sierra Club said on its website that aging coal plants are increasingly “obsolete and uneconomic,” adding communities in north Louisiana have “long been affected by air pollution from Dolet Hills.”
Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is urging the two companies to keep the plant in operation "while we look at alternatives, such as converting to natural gas as a fuel or a large solar facility. Dolet Hills Power Plant and the lignite mining operation have provided reliable and affordable electricity for nearly four decades, and the jobs and tax revenues are important for North Louisiana.”
“Dolet Hills can continue as a solar plant generating jobs in construction and related industries,” Campbell said. “There is also continuing employment in land reclamation as the mine shuts down. DeSoto and Red River parishes are the heart of the Haynesville Shale gas formation, so it’s appropriate that the area remain in energy production.”
The Sierra Club calls the power plant the most expensive coal plant in the state, emitting more carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide per unit of electricity than all other power plants in the state. It said the its analysis showed retiring the plant will save customers more than $60 million a year in electric bills since the plant consistently costs more to operate that it generates in revenue.
The 650-megawatt plant located in Naborton east of Mansfield was opened in 1986. Cleco, as the majority owner with 50 percent operates the facility, while SWEPCO has 40 percent ownership.
Lignite that feeds the mine spreads across DeSoto and Red River parishes. The lignite mine that feeds the plant continues to operate, but SWEPCO says the lignite has become harder to find and more costly to produce.
“I recognize that Dolet Hills will eventually close due to environmental concerns and competition from solar and wind power and natural gas, but I am pushing for the facility to operate as long as possible to ease the transition for these North Louisiana communities," Campbell said. “Dolet Hills is a prime site for a large solar plant. It is served by electric transmission lines and has land available.”
In December 2018, SWEPCO announced it would cut the workforce at the Oxbow Mine from about 274 to around 140 by the end of 2019. The job losses were to compensate for a move to seasonal operation of the mine.
That announcement came less than two years after SWEPCO moved two huge drag lines from acreage in south DeSoto Parish eastward into Red River Parish to take advantage of the lignite stream.