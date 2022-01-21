SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday to several domestic violence charges and was sentenced to prison for his actions, Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Friday in a news release.
Davis Allen Self, 33, was charged with aggravated battery with a knife, violation of a protective order and domestic abuse battery while a child was present. District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced him to five years on the aggravated battery charge, three years on the domestic abuse/child endangerment and six months for violation of the protective order. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
Self was arrested in August and charged with aggravated battery after he broke into his estranged girlfriend’s home and assaulted her with a knife. He was arrested in April after he committed a domestic abuse battery upon the same victim earlier that year while a child under age 13 was present. The violation of a protective order came from his contacting the victim via telephone after the April arrest in violation of a no-contact order from Emanuel.
Self was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Sam Crichton. He was defended by Katherine Evans of the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s office.