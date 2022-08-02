SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man faces several charges after Shreveport police say he held his wife hostage at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.
Freddie Robinson, 68, is charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. Additional charges are pending.
Police say they got a call just after midnight about a domestic dispute at a house in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. But officers learned upon arrival that a woman was being held captive at gunpoint by her husband inside the home.
Hostage negotiators were called to the scene around 1:39 a.m. and the police department's Special Response Team was activated. Robinson surrendered around 5 a.m.
The woman was not injured.