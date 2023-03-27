BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Bossier City police detectives are continuing their investigation into a Sunday evening domestic incident and shooting that resulted in injuries to a man and woman.
First responders were called out at approximately 9:01 p.m. to reports of a domestic dispute involving a woman and two men in the 300 block of Joannes Street.
The woman suffered a laceration to her arm and one of the males was shot by the other man. None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
The matter remains under investigation.