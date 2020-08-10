ASHDOWN, Ark. -- Domtar is permanently idling its paper machine at the Ashdown, Ark., mill which means 109 people will be without jobs, according to a company announcement Monday.
The mill will continue to operate solely to produce pulp.
The company blames the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in an economic slowdown and negative demand for communications paper grades. Some recovery occurred; however, it wasn't enough demand to justify restarting the A62 paper machine, officials said.
According to the second quarter financial report, Domtar will convert the Ashdown mill to 100 % softwood and fluff pulp, which will require a $15-20 million investment and take 12 to 14 months to implement. The mill will produce additional market hardwood pulp until it converts the fiberline to softwood pulp.
The conversion of the fiberline to 100% softwood is also necessary for an eventual expansion into containerboard. Following the fiberline conversion, Ashdown will have an annual production capacity of 775,000 tons of fluff and softwood pulp.