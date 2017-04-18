A southwest Arkansas paper mill shares the gift of literacy with a group of very happy first graders.
As part of its Powerful Pages campaign, employee volunteers from the Domtar Corporation read and donated books to students at the Ashdown Elementary School.
The book donation event was part of their partnership with the non-profit organization, First Book.
The students were given $500 worth of books for the classroom and to take home.
"Literacy is one of Domtar's pillars of giving and it's very important that we encourage literacy in our schools," said Heather Stowe, Domtar Corporate Social Responsibility Manager.
"It's very important for our children to have good reading material for the summer to keep their reading skills sharp," said Teresa Wake, Ashdown Elementary School Principal.
Since 2012, Domtar and First Book have partnered together to provide thousands of free books to classrooms nationwide in Domtar-based communities.