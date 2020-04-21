MINDEN, La. – Face masks will be distributed to Webster Parish residents this week at three locations.
The Webster Parish Police Jury’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recently received 18,000 reusable masks that Hanes clothing company donated to the state.
Webster Parish OHSEP partnered with Springhill Medical Center, Minden Medical Center and Webster Fire District No. 3 in Doyline to hand out the masks. They’ve set up a system to try and make sure every citizen can get one.
One mask per person will be given out to residents with a photo ID to verify they live in the parish.
The first two days of distribution will be reserved for persons 50 years of age and older. After that, the masks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis until the supply runs out.
Here are the locations and distribution times:
Minden Medical Center:
Citizens can drive through the main hospital entrance and a mask will be provided at the car. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday.
Springhill Medical Center:
A drive-thru tent it set up at the doctors’ clinic so that no one has to get out of the car. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Wednesday.
Webster Fire District 3:
Masks will be handed out at Fire Station No. 1 located at 349 Main Street in Doyline. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Wednesday.
The Webster Parish Council on Aging also has received masks to distribute via its Meals on Wheels program so they don’t have to leave their homes.