BENTON, La. – Donations are being accepted for the Benton police officer who was injured while directing traffic Saturday morning following overnight severe storms.
Officer LaRandle Taylor was released Tuesday night from the hospital but faces a “long road to a full recovering,” according to statement released Wednesday from Chief Charles Pilkinton.
Taylor was attempting to keep vehicles from hitting downed utility lines on state Highway 3 just north of Burt Boulevard when an inattentive driver failed to slow down, Pilkinton said. The vehicle hit the downed utility line, causing the utility line to hit Taylor and his police unit.
Taylor was shocked and sustained other serious injuries as well, the chief said.
Taylor is a part-time officer who does not qualify for certain benefits, including sick time or vacation time.
Donations are being accepted in an account set up at First National Bank of Benton. Donations should be made to account number 1133047 that’s in Taylor’s name.
There are also fundraisers in the works.