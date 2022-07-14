SHREVEPORT, La. -- A heart-breaking case of small dog found eating a dead animal on the side of Interstate 220 Wednesday has a rescue organization asking the public for donations for his care.
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana has named the dog Brooks. No information is known about his history, whether he was neglected, managed to escape or was dumped.
Regardless, HSNWLA is committed to getting Brooks healthy.
He was found severely matted and "smelled horrible," the society said on its Facebook page.
A veterinarian team shaved him down and found several holes in his head and body that were crawling with maggots. The tissue was necrotic.
Brooks was shaved down and started on antibiotics.
"This sweet boy has been on his own for quite some time," the society said.
Brooks is still under a stray hold but will be returned to the humane society for continued care.
Donations can be made directly to the HSNWLA's veterinarian by calling 318-636-1534 or to the PayPal email at rescuehsnwla@gmail.com. Donations also can be mailed to the society at 2544 Linwood Ave., Shreveport, La. 71103.