WINNFIELD, La. – An animal rescue organization in Winnfield has raised over $2,000 toward the care of a dog whose Sabine Parish owner was killed in a weekend crash.
Jacob A. Patton, 21, of Many, died Sunday in the single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84 near Winnfield. Patton ran off the road and hit a tree.
Accompanying Patton was his dog, Blue. Volunteers with the Heart of Louisiana Humane Society in Winnfield responded to the crash scene at the urging of firefighters to help Blue, who was trapped in the crushed vehicle.
Volunteers were “overwhelmed” by the compassion of the state trooper on the scene, who wanted to make sure the dog was “held, loved and warm” if he didn’t make it, according to the society’s Facebook post.
Monday afternoon, the society posted an update on Blue’s condition, saying he has a fractured back leg that will require surgery or amputation. He had blood in his abdomen, but the bleeding has stopped.
“They are trying to give him enough time to maintain being stable before doing surgery to increase his chance of surviving,” the post states.
Patton’s parents have been in touch with the society, too, and were able to visit him Sunday night.
Blue is being treated at Crossroads Animal Emergency Clinic in Alexandria, according to a report in the Town Talk.
The nonprofit Humane Society began a fundraising effort to cover costs associated with Blue’s surgery and care. Their last update put the total at $2,432.
If there are any leftover funds, the society will use them to care for other animals in need, a society member told KTBS.
To donate, visit the society’s website at www.hlhumane.org , via PayPal at hlhumanesociety@yahoo.com or by mail at 1617 East Lafayette St., Winnfield, La. 71483.