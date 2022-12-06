SHREVEPORT, La - There is an insurance crisis in Louisiana.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon stopped by KTBS Tuesday to discuss the problems many are having as an after effect of damage caused by hurricanes in the past.
A total of 120,000 to 130,000 policies were canceled in the past year in Louisiana.
There are over 100,000 Louisiana residents using the state's insurance of last resort amid a home insurance price crisis. Most of the issues start down south where they have felt most of the effects of major hurricanes. But what happens down south impacts homeowners here in the north in terms of pricing and companies from which to choose.
"The next time if we don't have enough reinsurance in place then all of us will be subject to the same kind of assessment that was put on policy holders in the aftermath of Katrina losses back in 2005," said Donelon.
He also said north Louisiana is always a consideration as they consider options for policy holders.
"We are very mindful of the risk that they bear as part of the state for the residual market, and we are doing everything in our power to send the message that we are prepared for the next event so that we do not have companies exiting our market and taking with it the competition that is the best protection for the cost of insurance anywhere, but particularly in our state of Louisiana the most vulnerable in America to hurricane events," Donelon said.
Donelon hopes to have 12 new companies writing policies in the state next year.