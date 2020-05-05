SHREVEPORT, La. _ The old Don's Seafood building that was destroyed by fire on Jan. 30 will be demolished soon, Shreveport City Councilwoman Levette Fuller posted on several Facebook pages Monday night.
Fuller said she has been in contact with the director of property standards, and "Don's seafood building to be demolished within the next two weeks."
She said the property standards department has been very "thorough and tenacious" about being in touch with the building's owner.
Fire investigators said in early March they had a person of interest in the arson fire that destroyed the building.
Investigators have "enough conclusive" evidence to identify the person, according to a SFD news release.
RELATED REPORT: Don's Seafood owners will be responsible for demolishing building
"If and when an arrest is made, the facts and evidence will be formally submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review, and ultimately prosecution," the release states.
The restaurant, located at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway, closed in 2008.