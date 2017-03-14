The Shreveport Fire Department is alerting citizens that if you are in west Shreveport near Calumet Refinery on Tuesday morning, expect to see emergency lights and hear sirens, but don’t panic,it’s only a Shreveport Fire Department Drill.
This drill allows firefighters prepare for fires and emergencies involving large fuel storage tanks. All responders must be familiar with the equipment and safety procedures when responding to this type low frequency, high risk event. This drill is one way the department assures that first responders are prepared and citizens are safe.
The drill will be between 9am-11am at the Calumet Refinery at 3333 Midway Avenue.