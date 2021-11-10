BATON ROUGE, La. -- The price tag for repairs to a bumpy stretch of Interstate 20 through Caddo and Bossier parishes is $82.5 million.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Wednesday accepted the bid on that project as well as others across the state. Total cost for all: $198.2 million.
The I-20 work is the most costliest. The original estimate was $55 million.
The long-awaited project includes a full reconstruction of all lanes of I-20 from just west of Benton Road near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive. The pavement will be removed down to the roadway sub-base and replaced along this 3.5 mile section of interstate, which services between 62,000 – 86,000 vehicles per day.
This reconstruction will be performed in phases, and also includes all on and off-ramps of the five interchanges between Benton Road and Industrial Drive in Bossier City.
“An incredible amount of work as part of the project development process has gone into preparing this project for this month’s letting,” said Dr. Shawn D. Wilson, DOTD secretary. “We fully understand how highly anticipated these major repairs are and we’re anxious to begin construction.”
Additionally, concrete patching repairs will be conducted on I-20 stretching from Pines Road in Shreveport to I-220 in Bossier City, outside of the complete reconstruction area. This work will address other sections of the busy interstate corridor that serves both residents and the thousands of motorists passing through the region on a daily basis.
An innovative queue detection system will be implemented for this project, which will provide advanced warning to motorists that they are approaching a line of congestion and may choose to detour. This type of system is effective in improving safety during construction projects – particularly on an interstate – and for helping to mitigate traffic congestion approaching the work zone.
The project also includes the replacement of the street lighting system components along the stretch of I-20 that is being reconstructed in Bossier City.
The other projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:
Bridge Replacement and Repair:
- Replacement of I-10 overpasses at U.S. 165 in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes: $81,034,573.69
- Replacement of bridge on McLemore Rd. over Bee Bayou in Richland Parish: $1,052,225.00
- Electrical repairs to LA 661 bridge over Houma Navigation Canal in Terrebonne Parish: $590,000.00
Pavement/ Overlay:
- Grading, milling, patching, and overlay on LA 108 and LA 27 in Calcasieu Parish: $4,935,743.38
- Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on Natchez Dr. in St. Tammany Parish: $802,897.35
- Milling, patching, and paving on U.S. 171 between Converse and DeSoto Parish line in Sabine Parish: $2,931,845.97
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Natchitoches St. between Trenton St. and N. 7th St. in Ouachita Parish: $1,310,066.00
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 92 in Vermilion Parish: $3,986,916.37
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Otis St. in Ouachita Parish: $1,393,777.92
- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on Sims Rd. in Livingston Parish: $3,683,740.26
- Milling, overlay, and drainage on N. Carnation St. in St. Tammany Parish: $1,056,465.05
- Milling, patching, overlay, and drainage on LA 441 between U.S. 190 and LA 442 in Livingston Parish: $4,470,231.70
Congestion Mitigation and Safety:
- Exit ramp extension on I-20 at LA 157 in Bossier Parish: $1,184,086.80
- Striping enhancements on LA 109, LA 1138-2, LA 3063, and LA 385 in Calcasieu Parish: $531,525.38
Other:
- Silt removal and gate servicing at Caney Lake Spillway in Jackson Parish: $1,186,800.00
- Sidewalks along Barringer Dr. in Tangipahoa Parish: $342,357.72
- Navigation lights replacement on I-10 in Iberville and St. Martin parishes: $1,729,781.40
- Embankment repair on LA 352 in St. Martin Parish: $2,729,757.10
- HVAC replacement at DOTD District 62 headquarters in Tangipahoa Parish: $711,000.00