SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Wednesday three contractors have been chosen to submit their design-build proposals for the Jimmie Davis Bridge project.
Each proposal will be extensively reviewed for their ability to plan, design, construct and control the project in order to produce the best possible project.
DOTD will review proposals from Gilchrist Construction Company, James Construction Group and Yates-Jensen, a joint venture
This proposed project, estimated to cost approximately $150 million, will construct a new four-lane bridge across the Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes.
Using the design-build delivery method will allow the chosen contractor to collaborate with local and state officials during the project.
There is the potential for the old bridge to be rehabilitated to provide a linear park connecting the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on either side of the Red River.
Additionally, Jimmie Davis Highway will be reconstructed from the east end of the Jimmie Davis Bridge to Barksdale Boulevard into a four-lane, median-divided highway, providing a full access interchange between Louisiana Highway 511 and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.
“The Jimmie Davis Bridge is a historic staple in the northwest region of the state and I am hopeful that DOTD will have the local support to repurpose the old bridge instead of demolishing it,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson in a news release. “This would be a first for the state and become a signature element of North Louisiana.
This project is fully funded through allocations from the bridge preservation funds, state bonds and the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021.