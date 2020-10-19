UPDATE: The 12 Lake Bistineau spillway gates were closed Monday morning, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
MINDEN, La. -- The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier, and Bienville parishes for giant salvinia control.
A DOTD spokeswoman said Oct. 14 the LDWF request has not been approved so there's no official date for closing the gates at this time.
The decision was made to go ahead and have the gates closed rather than wait until early next year because of the large mats of salvinia that have gathered on the lower end near the spillway. Closing the gates will allow the lake to return to full pool level and provide an opportunity for salvinia to flush over the spillway as north winds and rains move through the area, LDWF said in a news release.
An above-average amount of rainfall in the lake's watershed brought on by recent tropical weather systems in August and September gets the blame for the water levels being higher than expected during typical draw down conditions usually seen this time of year.
Draw downs have become commonplace on the lake as part of the LDWF's management plan to control the salvinia growth and improve it as a sports fishery.