BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Ahead of a holiday weekend winter storm, scouts for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are already out, keeping an eye on the road conditions even before the rain and snow arrive. Despite the cold, the roads stayed dry Friday evening but it doesn't take much to turn the highways and bridges into a slippery and dangerous situation.
"Everyone's been notified that we're probably pull the trigger on having our crews start their shifts," said Erin Buchanan, the public information officer with the DOTD in Bossier City. "We've got our crews preparing equipment, salt spreaders and trucks."
The DOTD office in Bossier City covers seven parishes in northwest Louisiana, so they constantly check in with the National Weather Service for updates. Ahead of time, crews can pre-treat the roads, especially bridges and overpasses, since they tend to ice up first. If the forecast holds up, Buchanan says it's very likely they'll have to close some of the major roads and interstates including I-49 and I-220.
"We do anticipate making those closures," said Buchanan. "We're looking at timing, what will need to take place as far as those closures go, and we're still closely monitoring to determine exactly when."
Once they decide to close a highway, she warns it could be closed for a few days.
"It's a long process of opening and closing large sections of an interstate, it's not something that can be done in 10 minutes," said Buchanan. "If it's already closed, especially when we're anticipating yet another winter weather event in the next 24-to-48 hours, the roadways will likely stay closed."
Even with Valentine's Day, President's Day and Mardi Gras all happening in the next few days, Buchanan says it'll be "all hands on deck" until the storm is over.
For those who have to venture out during the storm, Buchanan recommends checking the MyDOTD portion of their website for local updates or downloading the free Louisiana 511 mobile app for your smartphone. The KTBS Now and StormTeam 3 apps are also free to download.