MANSFIELD, La. -- A state highway department worker who was filling potholes was killed and two coworkers were injured Wednesday afternoon when a log truck crashed into their dump truck.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Chris Gray, 35, of Lake Charles was killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.
DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zonehttps://t.co/sQkT4vE73U pic.twitter.com/lUz57VHymu— Louisiana DOTD (@La_DOTD) January 26, 2023
“Our deepest sympathies go out to Chris Gray’s family. Chris was diligently doing his job for the citizens of our state when this heartbreaking incident occurred,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Having to inform the loved ones of somebody killed in a preventable accident is by far the most difficult part of being secretary. We wish a speedy recovery to Jalen Singleton, who was seriously injured, and we are thankful that Mario Ross was released from medical care. The department can’t stress enough the importance of not driving distracted, especially in an active construction zone. Pay attention to your surroundings and slow down when you see workers and equipment…not only for their safety, but also for yours.”
The three men were filling potholes on U.S. Highway 171 with asphalt at the time of the incident.
State police said Charles Barker, 42, of Florien, was driving an empty log truck south on Highway 171 while two DOTD vehicles were stopped in the right lane as work crews made road repairs. Barker's log truck hit the first DOTD truck, a 2018 Dodge Ram, causing it to leave the road.
Then troopers said Barker hit the second DOTD truck, a 2015 Ford dump truck. Gray was standing behind the dump truck when he was hit.
One of the other DOTD workers was standing in the bed of the dump truck and was ejected.
Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. Barker and the other two DOTD workers were transported to local hospitals.
State police impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
It's uncertain if any charges will be filed. The crash remains under investigation.