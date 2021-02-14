SHREVEPORT, La. -- Closing down miles of highway is no easy task. Highway crews with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shut down all of I-220 and stretches of I-49 in Shreveport on Saturday night, hours before the winter weather arrived.
It's not a quick job. They have to move each barricade into place by hand. The workers understand why the highway closures can be frustrating for drivers, but DOTD spokesperson Erin Buchanan said there's a reason why they do it.
"We know, we get it, we hear the comments and we hear the concerns about the inconveniences of road closures," said Buchanan. "But at the end of the day, safety is the number one priority. A little bit of an inconvenience is really nothing compared to keeping people safe."
Given the possibility for more winter weather later in the week, Buchanan said drivers who have to be out should be ready to use alternate routes for several days.