SHREVEPORT, La. -- State highway officials said despite last minute changes to the state's budget that removed some funding from a local major bridge project, the project won't be affected and the money will be restored.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update Tuesday morning in response to the revelation over the weekend that $140 million earmarked for the Jimmie Davis Bridge replacement project had been taken out of House Bill 2 as the state Legislature ended its session Thursday. The move caught area lawmakers by surprise.
In recent days, however, those same lawmakers have offered assurances the bridge project will not be stopped. DOTD reiterated that in a social media post, saying the project is "still moving forward as planned.
"The funding that was removed is not needed immediately, but will be needed in the last few years of this design-build project, which is expected to take nearly five years to complete," DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.
The change to HB 2 will not affect the current timeline or progress of work, as the $100 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is secured, as well as an additional $108 million in federal bridge dollars and $18 million in state bonds.
Design work has already started.
DOTD intends to submit a capital outlay request to restore the funding that was removed. The request will be included in the budget for approval in the 2024 legislative session, Buchanan said.
A new four-lane bridge will be constructed, and the existing structure will be rehabilitated into a linear park connecting the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on each side of the Red River.