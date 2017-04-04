National Work Zone Awareness week is April 3-7, 2017 and is being recognized nationally. Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared the week of April 3-7 as Work Zone Awareness Week in Louisiana.
The awareness campaign began in 1999, and is traditionally held near the start of every spring construction season and is dedicated to promoting safe driving practices, particularly while driving through work zones.
In Louisiana in fiscal year 2015-2016, there were 5 fatalities in work zones, the most recent data available compiled by the Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Across the nation, 700 people were killed in work zones last year.
This year’s theme is “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands”, encouraging drivers to take responsibility for navigating through construction zones in a safe and responsible manner. The Louisiana DOTD public information officer, Erin Buchanan says she believes this initiative will help make the public more aware when driving near work zone areas.
"We're confident that this effort will help keep Louisiana's roadways safer and that we will reduce injuries and fatalities along our roadways" Buchanan said.