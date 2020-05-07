SHREVEPORT, La. – Preliminary construction plans are being developed to repair damage to the Spring Street bridge following a train derailment last month.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Wednesday an emergency repair contract is being developed and a construction contractor identified – Gibson & Associates, Inc., based out of Texas.
The Spring Street overpass serves as the primary entrance into the downtown area from Interstate 20, carrying an average of 46,800 vehicles per day.
The train derailment on April 24 severely damaged two of the bridge's three steel support columns, as well as the attached cross frame supports. The amount of damage was too extensive for DOTD in-house repairs and required that an emergency contract be executed, DOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said in a news release.
An extensive on-site review of the current condition of the 83-year-old structure has been conducted, and the necessary repairs are being evaluated and identified. Soil borings at the site will be acquired in the coming days in preparation for repairs to begin.
DOTD is also working closely with Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad companies to coordinate work amid the timing of train traffic through the project area.
A timeline for construction work will be released once it's finalized.
The Spring Street and the Spring Street off-ramp from I-20 (Exit 19A) to Crockett Street remains closed, and will reopen when repairs are complete.