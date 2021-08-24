STONEWALL, La. -- DeSoto Parish police jurors and several state legislators met Tuesday morning in Stonewall with DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson with a goal of coming up with solutions to repair a road leading to an industrial park where over 400 people are employed.
Park Road comes off Interstate 49 at the Frierson exit. The gravel road has been in bad shape for years – tearing up workers’ vehicles and flooding during heavy rain.
The state is responsible for the road, even though there’s been previous denial of that responsibility. But the state doesn’t want to spend any more money to make repairs. DOTD wants the DeSoto Police Jury to take it over. But the Police Jury said it’s not their problem to fix.
No real solution was reached Tuesday – but options such as finding state funds, pursuing a federal grant and pooling some parish funds along with money donated by the business owners were discussed.
CNC Oilfield Services owner Colton Sanders said several oil and gas businesses abandoned the industrial park – which expanded with tenants during the Haynesville Shale production -- several years ago because of the road and he hopes that doesn’t happen again. For now, he’s going to hold out hope a solution is in the works.
“Well, I think we finally figured out, you know, who owns a portion of the road. So, I think that’s a big step in the right direction. Finally got some movement from Baton Rouge coming up so they kind of put first hands or I guess feet on the ground to see where we’re going with this road, to see the problems and issues that we have with the flooding,” Sanders said after the meeting. “So, I think we’re making some ground. I hope we are. I think it was a great meeting today, in here, a lot of people trying to get the common goal of getting this road fixed so. Now we just need to find the funding. Hopefully, we’re making progress.”
But Sanders also said he’s positioning his company so that it’s not shut down during the times flooding rains shut down access to his and other companies. Sanders is developing a location in Waskom, Texas, where he’ll move part of his operations that are 24/7.
He doesn’t want to abandon the I-49 Industrial Park completely because he lives and works in the area, as do most of his and the other employees who work at the site. Sanders said he doesn’t want to take his company’s tax money out of the parish.
Still, he must make sure his company can meet its contract obligations despite the difficulties of his employees going to and from the main location at the industrial park. That’s part of the reason why Sanders has taken on the job of grading the road every other week, in addition to spending his company’s own money to replenish the gravel surface.
Wilson said the frontage road was never meant to be permanent. It was built during construction of I-49 and offered a single property owner access to his one well.
Likewise, the bridge on the road wasn’t built to withstand the traffic that it does now. The first bridge was replaced about eight years ago. Emergency repairs were done within the past two years. Replacing it with tank cars is a possible solution, state Sen. Barry Milligan said.
The Police Jury has proposed a bypass road that would come in behind the site. Most at the meeting Tuesday agreed that was the best option.
The challenge is timing and money, Wilson said.
In the meantime, Park Road needs to be elevated to alleviate the flooding problems and it needs to be topped with another type of rock to cut down on the dust cloud often created by the traffic, Milligan said.
Bringing the road up to standard would “not be where we are,” Wilson said in explaining the state is in the maintenance mode not construction mode when it comes to new projects. Submitting Park Road for state contract would put it in line or competition with other projects and that can take four to six years, he said.
Wilson said a road swap with the Police Jury was one option. If that was done, the Police Jury could make its own modifications.
Police Juror Kyle Kennington pointed out that Wilson kept providing solutions for the Police Jury to tackle instead of the state.
But again, Wilson said the road is being used for what it was never attended. If it’s use now was known then, the road would have been built differently.
However, he admitted the road is “ours. … I don’t disagree that it’s ours.” He committed that the state won’t “shirk” its responsibility.
Other than a road swap with the parish, Wilson said, “The only other option I would have right now is to continue to operate the road and the bridge as we intended which is our obligation to do in it’s current state. That’s not the best answer because it doesn’t get you a fix. The other solution is to compete it in the highway priority program and that project will compete with other projects and it won’t be very competitive unfortunately because of where it sits, because of its condition and because of the volume compared to the other roads we have in this district that need to be done that carry thousands and thousands of cars.”
He added, “It’s not the best answer and I have to be that guy to tell you sometimes we just have to wait.”
State Reps. Larry Bagley and Kenny Cox also attended the meeting, along with police jurors Richard Fuller, Keith Parker, Jimmy Holmes and President Reggie Roe.