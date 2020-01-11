The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following roads are currently closed due to overnight severe weather:
Caddo Parish:
- I-49 northbound and southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires
Bienville Parish:
- US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines - REOPENED
Claiborne Parish:
- LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines -REOPENED
Webster Parish:
- US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines - REOPENED