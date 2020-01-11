road closed sign

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that the following roads are currently closed due to overnight severe weather:

Caddo Parish:

- I-49 northbound and southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires

Bienville Parish:

- US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines - REOPENED

Claiborne Parish:

- LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines -REOPENED

Webster Parish:

- US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines - REOPENED

