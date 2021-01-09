SHREVEPORT, La. - The roadways could cause major concern for drivers across the Ark-la-tex this weekend.
KTBS spoke with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development about their plans for the weather ahead.
We're told each district has a snow and ice plan that they update every year.
Based on that plan, they have staged traffic control devices at various on ramps, and possible pre-emptive closures. Some crews will scout the roads ahead of the storm. Others crews are planning to operate the equipment.
"We'll be ready starting Sunday evening to start preparing for ice applications especially since we're going to have rainfall precipitations ahead of any wintery mix so that will help with the application of the salt on the bridges and overpasses," said Erin Buchanan, Louisiana DOTD spokesperson.
The DOTD is urging drivers to stay off the roads. If you must drive, use extreme caution, drive under the speed limit, and watch out for first responders and road crews.