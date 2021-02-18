UPDATE posted 11:21 p.m.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened Interstate 20 eastbound from Industrial Drive in Bossier City to Goodwill Road in Webster Parish.
However, DOTD is still asking everyone to stay off the roads when possible. But if travel is essential, motorists are strongly urged to drive at an extremely reduced rate of speed, and leave plenty of room between your vehicle and any nearby vehicles.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Feb. 18 10:36 a.m.
Local law enforcement agencies strongly encourage people to stay off the roadways today.
Numerous crashes and disabled vehicles have blocked interstates and major roadways. And towing services are unable to assist civilians since they are so overwhelmed working with law enforcement agencies as they attempt to clear blocked roadways.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies are working multiple crashes and stalled 18-wheelers in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 as they tried to get up the hill in front of Hillcrest Funeral Home. As a result, Highway 80 eastbound from Interstate 220 to the funeral home is closed.
Deputies are diverting 18-wheelers into the La. Downs parking lot. Passenger cars traveling eastbound are being diverted down Stockwell Road to Dogwood Trail to Bellevue Road so they can get back on the eastbound lanes of Highway 80.
Here's a list of other roadways closed so far:
- Interstate 20 eastbound in Caddo Parish near the city limits of Greenwood.
- Interstate 20 eastbound remains closed from Bossier City to Haughton
- Interstate 20 eastbound in Webster Parish at Goodwill Road
- Interstate 20 eastbound in Bienville Parish 8 miles east of Minden
- Interstate 20 eastbound and westbound lanes east of Ruston
- Interstate 20 westbound in Bienville about 3 miles west of Arcadia
- Interstate 49 northbound near the Stonewall exit.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development also reminds motorists that it is unlawful to drive around a road closed barricade because it creates a dangerous situation for motorists and the DOTD workers who are on the streets trying to clear the roadways.
Theses barricades are put in place to protect motorists from dangerous situations on the road, whether that be ice, debris, high water, etc.
While some roads may reopen as the temperatures inch above the freezing mark, there are still many closures in place.