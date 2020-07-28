SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will improve two different highways in the southern portion of DeSoto Parish.
The $5.6 million project will repair portions of state Highway 512 and state Highway 483 near the Pelican community. This includes the section of Highway 512 from U.S. Highway 171 to Highway 483, just south of Pelican, and Highway 483 from Highway 512 to state Highway 175. Together, a little over 7.5 miles of roadway will be improved.
The project will provide repairs to the base of each roadway, milling to remove the top layer of the roadway, an asphalt overlay, new pavement striping, and other related work.
Lane closures will be necessary as work progresses, and notifications regarding any closures will be issued via the MyDOTD subscription system.
The project is anticipated to begin in early August, with a completion estimated in late Spring 2021, weather permitting.