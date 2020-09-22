SHREVEPORT, La. – A section of state Highway 5 in DeSoto Parish will be realigned to improve safety along the heavily traveled roadway.
The $1.8 million project will start east of Gloster. A curve will be lessened and smoothed through construction of a new section of roadway, and then tied in to the existing highway.
The project will also provide additional safety improvements on another area of the highway. A high friction surface treatment will be applied to a second curve on Highway 5, which will help motorists maintain better control in both wet and dry conditions, state highway officials said in a news release.
Work is anticipated to begin by month's end with an expected completion of late summer 2021, weather permitting.
