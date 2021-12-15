BOSSIER CITY, La. – A major project to repair a bumpy stretch of Interstate 20 through Bossier City is on hold.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced Wednesday it has rejected bids received on the project last month. Instead, the scope of the work will be reevaluated, and it will rebid in the future. A timeline for that process has not been determined.
DOTD initially estimated the work on the project stretching from Benton Road to Industrial Drive, in addition to patching additional sections, would cost about $56 million.
However, both bids received for the project were significantly higher than the final estimate, prompting the initiation of the bid review process. The bids received were as follows:
- $82,564,848.20 (JB James Construction LLC)
- $124,179,561.90 (Gilchrist Construction Company)
DOTD explained that when bids for projects are received, an apparent low bidder is identified, though the process of actually finalizing and awarding the contract takes about 30 days. Bids within 10% of the cost estimate are not usually considered unreasonable and bids outside of that range typically trigger a more extensive review.
Over the last several months, DOTD has seen an increase in construction costs at project bidding. It appears that material and labor costs are the major factors driving the increased costs.
DOTD said it has a set budget on projects so significant cost increases will limit the number of projects that highway department is able to bid out every year. Cost increases and their impacts on the state's construction program are being evaluated and adjusted accordingly.