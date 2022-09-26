SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport.
The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
The initial work includes installation of subsurface drainage structures and will require a closure of the intersection for about five days. Access for local traffic will be maintained, though no lane closures or construction activity will be allowed during the holiday shopping season. Construction will resume after the first of the year.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said this project will improve sight distance, which is crucial for drivers as they identify gaps in traffic in which to attempt a left turn. A similar project was completed on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway at Camilla Street in Shreveport in 2018.
The intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive services approximately 31,150 vehicles per day. Improving sight distance for left turn motorists is an effective measure to reduce the potential for right-angle (T-bone) crashes, which can be severe, DOTD said.
The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in summer 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other elements that may impact construction.