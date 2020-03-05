BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to remove and replace the state Highway 532 overpass over Interstate 20 just east of Minden in Webster Parish and the replacement of three bridges in Red River and Bienville parishes.
In Webster Parish, the $8 million project will include the construction of an overpass adjacent to the existing bridge - built in 1960 - so traffic will be maintained on the existing state Highway 532 structure as much as possible during construction.
The project will begin mid-month and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
“The La. 532 overpass replacement was funded through DOTD’s ability to remain a recipient of millions in redistribution dollars by the Federal Highway Administration,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “While not a sustainable funding stream, Louisiana has received the additional funding for 19 consecutive years, a testament to effectively managing its construction projects each fiscal year. We are excited to replace a structure that serves as a rural connector for this region.”
In Red River Parish, the bridge on state Highway 507 between Womack and Castor will be replaced at a cost of $2.2 million beginning in April. The current bridge, which is 52 years old, was closed year after it was determined it was no longer safe for travel.
Then, two bridges on state Highway 4 between Castor and Lucky in Bienville Parish, which have also been closed several months due to the condition of the structures, will replaced as part of a $2.3 million project set to also begin in April. Both bridges were built in 1968.
Both projects are anticipated to be complete in the spring of 2021.
“Unfortunately, the state has to close bridges from time to time when they become unsafe for travelers,” Wilson said. “We inspect bridges around the state regularly to ensure they are safe, but as these structures age, load postings and total bridge closures become more common. This administration has put forth great effort to maintain our infrastructure network with limited resources. For the La. 507 bridge project, we were able to use redistributed funds provided by the Federal Highway Administration, which DOTD received because of its efficient use of previously allocated funding. While we are fortunate to have the necessary funding for these projects, the need is far greater than the revenue stream can support.”
The Highway 507 bridge replacement was funded as part of $76.2 million in redistribution money received from the FHWA for states that successfully allocate the full amount of their already available funding for construction projects each fiscal year.