MANSFIELD, La. -- One person is dead and another is injured in a double shooting Wednesday morning in Mansfield.
The DeSoto Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Kiondric Demarion Woodley, 20, of Mansfield.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Zamir Keshun Massey, 19, of Mansfield. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Massey is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 138 pounds.
Anyone with information on Massey's whereabouts is asked to call the Mansfield Police Department at (318) 872-0520. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.
The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at Line and MLK Drive in Mansfield. No details about what took place have been provided.
Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating.
This is the first homicide of the year in Mansfield.