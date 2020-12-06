MARSHALL, Tx- Starting December 28th, the downtown area of Marshall, TX will undergo renovations. Fixing tree damage to walkways, uneven brick, and other issues and the 200 block of N. Washington is first up.
“Improvements always welcome,” said Joe Pine Coffee Co. co-owner Geoffrey Davis. “What it says to me is the city cares about the experience that people have when they come here. Marshall is a really great place, so the fact that were making it better…I'm excited about that. “
Geoffrey Davis is part owner of Joe Pine Coffee Co. in Downtown Marshall. They are going into their 4th year of business.
City Manager of Marshall, TX, Mark Rohr, showed KTBS the renderings for the redevelopment. He noted this photo was meant for the 100 block of Washington Avenue, but the plans are very similar.
“Clear out all the concrete and replace it as a normal sidewalk and right by the curb there will be a three-foot paver strip, put pavers in there, and that's where you have the streetlights and trees,” said Rohr.
“We've got some structural problems that we're experiencing down there now, it's kind of a dual purpose,” said Rohr. “We thought it would have a lot of impact to retail activity in that particular block and we got some problems to fix.”
Other issues like street poles that do not meet safety code, indoor outlets installed outside, and compliance issues with the American’s with Disabilities Act. They will also replace some trash cans, planters, and they will put in new benches.
“It will create some challenges about how people get in and out of businesses for several weeks,” said Davis. “But that's okay, we've got ideas to overcome that. We've gone through the Coronavirus and we've made it this far. So we're not worried about that. We're excited that something great is happening in Marshall and we want more people to know about it.”
You can view the entire Mobilize Marshall plan here.