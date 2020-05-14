SHREVEPORT, La. -- Businesses throughout downtown have been hard at work making plans to welcome customers back starting Friday.
Several businesses will be throwing their doors open then; others will follow on Saturday and early next week. These include Rhino Coffee-downtown, The Blind Tiger, Seasons Salon, Lena’s Shoes, Abby Singer’s Bistro, Cohab, Shrevetowne Barber Shop, Stray Cat, the Sand Bar, Parish Taceaux, the Crown Lash Bar and the Shreveport Aquarium among others.
Several downtown restaurants that stayed open during the governor’s stay-at-home order offering only take-out, delivery and curbside will be expanding to allow inside dining. These include the Petroleum Club, Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant, Bon Asian and The Missing Link. Some businesses like Retro Downtown Café and Retro Baking Company, have expanded outside dining options by installing tables and chairs on downtown sidewalks.
Governmental entities are planning their public re-openings, too. The Downtown Development Authority will be open to the public on Friday, Government Plaza on Monday and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau on June 1.
All restaurants, hair services and retail spaces will be practicing social distancing and will be following strict requirements on total occupancy. Some locations will not allow customers in who are not wearing masks. Those locations are indicated on the DDA website. All businesses and government spaces will provide hand sanitizer and handwashing opportunities.
To see all the latest on who and what is opening and when, visit the DDA website.