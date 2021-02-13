SHREVEPORT, La - A Texas woman faces Attempted Second Degree Murder charge after downtown shooting.
The shooting was reported at 9:28 p.m. at the coroner of Spring St. and Travis St.
Police tell KTBS there was a physical altercation between two men with two female bystanders. One female allegedly pulled a hand gun and shot one of the men. She was identified as Jordan Jameson, 29, from Longview.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe Jameson is the girlfriend of the man the victim was fighting.