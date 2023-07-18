Downtown Shreveport violence is affecting business owners' livelihoods

SHREVEPORT La. - A shooting in downtown Shreveport on Saturday left 5 people wounded and one dead. It comes after another shooting downtown in March that injured six and left one person dead.
This violence is leaving many business owners questioning their future and commitment to downtown Shreveport.
Downtown Shreveport has historically been one of the safest places in the city. But now that has changed.
“The perception of downtown of being unsafe is definitely keeping a desirable clientele away,” said Tim Huck, owner of Sand Bar and Phoenix Nightclub.
The downtown shooting on Saturday morning was just outside Phoenix nightclub. Due to the violence, Huck and other business owners are considering getting out of town.
“[A] local business under the bridge is looking for a new location to move to because they just can't get people. You know Stray Cats is about to close and move. They're looking for a new location. You know basically everyone who can jump ship is jumping ship,” said Huck, “I'm strongly considering putting everything up for sale.”
Huck is hoping that the Public Safety Committee meeting next week will bring change.
“We can't afford not to enforce the ordinances that are in place. Obviously, what they're doing is not working. Maybe they might should start listening to people. Maybe we start with law enforcement,” said Huck.
The Public Safety Committee meeting is called by Chairman Grayson Boucher and is set for Tuesday, July 25 at 1:00 p.m. in Government Chamber located on the 1st floor of Government Plaza, 505 Travis St.