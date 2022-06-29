TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana has canceled the downtown Fourth of July fireworks show again this year, but fortunately, for those who enjoy the Independence Day celebration, surrounding communities will be providing spectacular shows.
Due to a past occurrence involving a nearby dog pound, no one has yet applied for a permit to offer downtown fireworks in Texarkana this year.
Atlanta, Texas is hosting Summerfest and Fireworks 2022 on Saturday, July 2, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 606 South Louise Street behind the Atlanta Fire Department. Free parking and admissions are offered, and food vendors will be on hand. Atlanta’s fireworks are set to begin after dark.
In Hope, Arkansas, “Sparks Fly in July” will be presented also on July 2 at the Hope Municipal Airport. The gates open at 6:00 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and kid games. Fireworks begin at sundown.
First Baptist Church in Redwater, Texas will be conducting Redwater Freedom Fest Sunday, July 3 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at 105 Redwater Blvd. East in their parking lot. F.B.C. Redwater Church is also providing free hot dog meals and more, plus fireworks after dark.
And, on Monday, July 4 in New Boston, Texas, Freedom Fest and Fireworks will be conducted starting at 6:00 p.m. at T&P Trailhead Park at 200 South Ellis Street. Fireworks will begin around 9:00 p.m. with music, food and more.
Also on July 4, Wake Village, Texas will be hosting the Annual King’s Park Celebration. Their display begins at dark around 9:00 p.m., but all are welcome earlier to enjoy family and friends in the park before the fireworks start.
Lastly, on Monday, July 4, in Doddridge, Arkansas, the Doddridge Community Development Council will host a fun family event offering fireworks at dark. There will also be a 24-foot water slide, a 12-foot water slide, a homemade ice cream contest and patriotic music planned for the celebration.