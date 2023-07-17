SHREVEPORT, La. - Lawlessness in downtown Shreveport.
If this story sounds familiar, that's because it is. Gun fights in the streets, loud music, and a complete disregard for people and property is reported all too often.
Early Saturday morning, five people were shot on the Commerce Street sidewalk outside of a downtown club. One died.
In March, a similar story. This one happened on Texas Street, essentially around the corner.
Six people were shot then. And again, one died.
In between, hundreds of people filled downtown streets following a Cinco de Mayo party on May 5. The crowd stopped traffic. Some jumped on top of cars trying to navigate the people who were dancing and partying in the streets. No shots were fired then.
But the apparent lawlessness after the May incident resulted in promises from Shreveport police to have more officers downtown. A command center was positioned in the area to increase police presence.
Were more officers downtown this weekend? Was the command center manned?
What about the city's noise ordinance? Is it being enforced? Another downtown business owner says it's not.
KTBS had those and many more questions for Shreveport police today. However, a request for an interview was only met with a response saying they are working to gather that information.
Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux released a statement following the weekend shooting, saying, in part, "Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith is calling in officers for overtime to put more officers on patrol in high crime neighborhoods and downtown to have a greater presence in these locations immediately. SPD will marshal all available law enforcement, including neighboring and cooperating agencies, to put as many law enforcement personnel on the street as possible."
On the positive side, SPD has made an arrest in Saturday's shooting. Within hours of announcing a warrant had been issued for the suspected shooter, Brandon Batiste, 29, he turned himself in. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of John Ruffin Jr.
A man has been in custody in connection with the March shooting. Devin Porter is charged with second-degree murder and six counts of attempted second-degree murder.
His case is pending prosecution. No trial date is set but his next court hearing is Aug. 1.