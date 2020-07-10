BOSSIER CITY, La. – A Doyline man died after a crash Thursday night in Bossier Parish.
JTavion Bowman,20, of Doyline, crashed around 5:45 on Oliver Road near State Highway 157, according to a Louisiana State Police press release.
Based on the initial investigation, Bowman's 2014 Toyota Avalon was traveling eastbound on Oliver Road. Bowman’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the release.
Bowman, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.