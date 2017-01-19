Doyline Mayor Gary Carter, who was arrested this past weekend on charges he hit and choked his wife, has resigned from office, his attorney said Thursday night.
Carter, who has been married for 31 years, is embarrassed by what happened and feels his resignation is in the best interests of the town, attorney Eric Johnson said.
"He regrets any embarrassment his arrest may have brought to his family and the Village of Doyline, where he has lived his entire life, raised his family and served as mayor," Johnson said. "He hopes that he will be able to put this very unfortunate matter behind him after the court proceedings which lie ahead of him."
Carter was arrested early Sunday after his wife, Tammy, went to a hospital emergency room. Hospital personnel notified authorities, Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton said.
Carter was released on $50,000 bond. A protective order issued against Carter requires him to have no contact with his wife.
Ms. Carter had injuries to her face and neck, including black eyes, bruises and scratches, Sexton said.
Sexton said Mrs. Carter hesitated when deputies asked her at the hospital if she wanted to pursue charges. Deputies then initiated charges on their own.
Deputies went to the Carter's home to arrest him. The mayor had the porch light on when deputies arrived and he was taken into custody without incident, Sexton said.