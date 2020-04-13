KINGSTON, La. - Residents are looking at the bright side after dozens of homes were destroyed during a major tornado, but no one was hurt.
The National Weather Service has confirmed it as an EF-2.
Areas with the most damage were Kingston, Frierson, and Gloster. Crews have been working around the clock to restore power in the area. Highway 5 in Kingston had at least seven homes destroyed.
Neighbors tell KTBS most of the people in the area were related and all of the homes had people inside when the storm hit.
"We did have a miracle on Easter Sunday morning,” said Local Pastor and resident Frederick Fuller. Because the Lord really blessed us. We're fine. All of these houses you see behind me, they're my cousin's houses and people were in every one of these house and nobody was hurt."
Sunday’s storms were more than just uprooted trees and downed power lines. Some people lost homes they've had for years.
The executive director for the American Red Cross, Karen McCoy, says at least 22 families were displaced.
Fuller says two of his neighbors' homes are completely gone with nothing left.
"There was a house,” Fuller said. “It's been demolished. Nothing is there and a whole family was in that house and nobody got hurt. Another one of my friends over here. His house has been taken away. Nothing is there and he was in the house. So, we are thanking God."
Residents have literally been picking up what’s left - clothes, furniture, whatever was not affecting during the storm.
McCoy says the American Red Cross is stepping in to help.
"Typically, this is a new environment with COVID-19, we do damage assessment,” McCoy said. “The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office is helping with that with us. We're doing social distancing as much as possible. Once we determine that their house had been destroyed or significantly damaged. We do financial assistance for these individuals. We also do mental health services for these individuals."
There are ways volunteers can help. Just go to RedCross.org and fill out an application.
If anyone needs help after the storm, call 1-800-Red Cross.