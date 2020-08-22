SHREVEPORT, La - Dozens of firefighters are fighting back a massive fire burning high in a town home on the 9200 block of Ellerbe Road.
According to Signal 51's Facebook page, the fire started around 8:23 pm Saturday evening.
Shreveport Fire Department spokesperson, Clarence Reese, tells KTBS it was brick home attached to a town home. Both homes received heavy amounts of damage.
Nearly two dozen Shreveport Fire Department units were called to the scene, along with automatic aid from Caddo Parish Fire District No. 5.
The Signal 51 Facebook posts says as soon as units from Shreveport Fire Station 19 pulled out of their apron they called for heavy smoke showing in the area. First arriving units immediately called for a second alarm.
Signal 51 is on scene providing cold drinks and towels. No injuries have been reported and a fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause.
