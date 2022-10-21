Shreveport city roads

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of city streets are in line for upgrades over the coming months as a citywide road improvement project gets underway. 

The work starts in District A but will eventually include all districts. A total of 56 asphalt streets will get makeovers. 

The following streets are up first:

  • Lunn Street - from Hilry Huckaby III Avenue to Ragsdale Avenue
  • Freddie Street - from Hill Street to Audrey Lane
  • Oak Forest Lane - from David Raines Road to end of street
  • Cutliff Road - from Northside Drive to end of street
  • Boykin Boulevard - from Jamison Street to Kelsey Street
  • Tower Drive - whole street
  • Falcon Loop - from Tower Drive to end of street
  • Jerome Street - from Linear Street to end of street
  • Hazel Street - from MLK Jr. Drive to Willis Street
  • Sidney Street - from Roy Road to Sam Street
  • Sam Street - from Sidney Street to Marjorie Street
  • Marjorie Street - from Sam Street to end of street
  • Gary Street - from Sycamore Street to Pierre Avenue
  • Fortson Street - from North Market Street to end of street
  • Montgomery Street - from North Market Street to Fortson Street

Once those repairs are completed, construction will begin in the next council district. Total cost is about $6 million and is expected to take up to eight months to complete the entire project.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0



Recommended for you

Load comments