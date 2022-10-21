SHREVEPORT, La. -- Dozens of city streets are in line for upgrades over the coming months as a citywide road improvement project gets underway.
The work starts in District A but will eventually include all districts. A total of 56 asphalt streets will get makeovers.
The following streets are up first:
- Lunn Street - from Hilry Huckaby III Avenue to Ragsdale Avenue
- Freddie Street - from Hill Street to Audrey Lane
- Oak Forest Lane - from David Raines Road to end of street
- Cutliff Road - from Northside Drive to end of street
- Boykin Boulevard - from Jamison Street to Kelsey Street
- Tower Drive - whole street
- Falcon Loop - from Tower Drive to end of street
- Jerome Street - from Linear Street to end of street
- Hazel Street - from MLK Jr. Drive to Willis Street
- Sidney Street - from Roy Road to Sam Street
- Sam Street - from Sidney Street to Marjorie Street
- Marjorie Street - from Sam Street to end of street
- Gary Street - from Sycamore Street to Pierre Avenue
- Fortson Street - from North Market Street to end of street
- Montgomery Street - from North Market Street to Fortson Street
Once those repairs are completed, construction will begin in the next council district. Total cost is about $6 million and is expected to take up to eight months to complete the entire project.