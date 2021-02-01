LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Dozens of state and religious leaders, as well as activists from across Arkansas, rallied at the Capitol Sunday to express concerns against the proposed "stand your ground" legislation.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, ends the duty to retreat when using physical or deadly force. SB 24 sailed through the senate on a 27-7 vote, but not before a heated debate that came down to race, your rights to defend yourself, and some arguing the current law is fine as is.
Ballinger argued that the current law on the books contains ambiguous language.
"This is not a license to kill, this does not give you the ability to shoot first and answer questions later, this is the same policy that is in place in the majority of other states,” said Ballinger.
The bill would end the duty to retreat if the person using the deadly force is lawfully present, with the reasonable belief they're being threatened, they're not engaged in criminal or gang activity, the person is not a felon, and is not the initial aggressor.
The W. Harold Flowers Law Society held a press conference with a coalition of state leaders to express their concerns and demand that elected and law enforcement officials, as well as corporate leaders, publicly oppose the bill.
"It is time now for true justice, real justice, and real justice cant wait," said emcee and attorney Sister Evelyn Morehead.
Featured speakers included:
- Rabbi Barry Block of Temple B’nai
- Miriam Dominguez, Arkansas United
- Loriee Evans, Indivisible Little Rock
- Representative Vivian Flowers
- Scott Hamilton, CEO, Urban League of Arkansas
- Senator Jim Hendren
- Bishop Vernon Kennebrew, Christian Ministerial Alliance
- Bill Kopsky, Executive Director, Arkansas Public Policy Panel
- Former Judge Marion Humphrey
- Rev. C. E. McAdoo
Those like Rep. Flowers, who voted against the bill, claimed it does not give more protection, but instead harms minority groups.
"We’ve heard a lot of people talk about these bills being bad, and they are bad, but they’re also harmful," Flowers said. "We know by data that they’re also deadly."
She points to cases like Trayvon Martin, and warns it’s only one example of what could happen.
"That is but one example of the impact of stand your ground, we know that it had an impact, as a matter of fact, the one who was standing their ground was Trayvon Martin," Flowers said.
Republican Sen. Jim Hendren also spoke to the crowd against the bill by phone. He intended to fly in for the rally but was held back by the weather.
"This is not a partisan issue, this is, as far as I’m concerned, a human decency issue," Hendren said.
Sen. Hendren argued that the current law in place already allows Arkansas who are being threatened with deadly force to stand their ground and protect themselves.
"This law broadens that to allow someone who can escape in complete safety, in other words they’re not threatened by deadly force, to choose to stay and fight and kill," Hendren said.
KATV reached out to Republican Senator Bob Ballinger who sponsored the bill to get his thoughts on the rally. In a statement, he said: “I didn’t even know there was a protest.
The press conference was co-sponsored by:
- Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus
- Arkansas Public Policy Panel
- Arkansas United
- Citizens First Congress
- Indivisible
- Moms Demand Action
- NAACP State and Local Branches
- Urban League
- W. Harold Flowers Law Society
The bill now heads to the House Judiciary Committee where it could face a hurdle. Nine Democrats sit on that committee out of the 20 seats and just one Republican vote could stall the bill.